WATCH | Reporter falls into pool during live interview at Commonwealth Games

12 April 2018 - 08:06 By Timeslive

BBC Interview - Mike Bushell - Slips into swimming Pool 1080HD - & Slow-Mo - From BBC 1 Breakfast Wednesday 11th April 2018

A BBC reporter left England's Commonwealth Games swimmers in hysterics when he fell into a swimming pool during a live interview.

Mike Bushell stepped into the pool but misjudged the step before he even got a chance to ask a question.

"Just look before you get into the swimming pool in future," Bushell said as he climbed out of the water.

The swimmers Sarah Vasey and Adam Peaty struggled to maintain their composure as Bushell continued with the interview. 

The interview was cut short as Bushell's microphone and sound pack were damaged by the water. 

