WATCH | Sheriff says it's 'better financially' to kill suspects rather than 'cripple' them

A California sheriff is in hot water after a video surfaced of him saying it was 'better financially' for local authorities if officers kill suspects rather than badly injure them.

According to the LA Times, Sheriff Donny Youngblood was seeking the local union's endorsement in 2006 when he posed the question: "When a deputy shoots somebody, which way is better financially? To cripple them or kill them, for the county?"

"Kill them?" can be heard out of view of the camera. "Absolutely," Youngblood responds, "because if you cripple them you have to take care of them for life and that cost goes way up."

The Kern County Detention Officers Association posted the 12-year-old video to its Facebook page on Monday. The group, which is supporting Youngblood's opponent in the upcoming election, called for the sheriff to be replaced.

“You know what happens when a guy makes a bad shooting on somebody and kills them? Three million bucks and the family goes away after a long back and forth,” Youngblood said earlier in the video.

The Guardian newspaper in 2015 found that the county had the nation's highest per capita rate of killings by police officers. They reported police had killed 79 people in the county from 2005 to 2015.

In response to the controversy, Youngblood told KBAK he was merely shedding light on the cost of police violence.