G7 photo duel between image-conscious world leaders

The G7 summit was coming down to the wire. The leaders of the world's richest democracies had promised some kind of compromise statement despite their deep divisions on trade.

Donald Trump is seated amid a crowd of officials. Across a narrow table, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron are standing, holding copies of a draft text, arguing for their position.

One key moment in a two-day meeting. Five official photos. Five opposing stories.

The first view outsiders got of the scene came at 10.45am, when White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders released a photo taken inside the room.

In the US version, we see Donald Trump face on, apparently calm, leaning back confidently with a skeptical almost sarcastic air, his arms crossed in a rebuff to the other leaders, bent towards him pleadingly.