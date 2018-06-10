Man arrested over deadly Japan stabbing spree

A man was arrested in central Japan after stabbing one person to death and injuring two others aboard a bullet train on Saturday night, a rare violent assault in the Asian nation.

The suspect, identified as Ichiro Kojima, attacked the victims around 10pm (2pm South African time) aboard the shinkansen train which was travelling from Tokyo to a station in Osaka, police and news reports said.

Police officers stormed into the rail carriage and took the man into custody after the train, carrying some 880 passengers, made an emergency stop at Odawara station.

Police arrested the 22-year-old unemployed suspect on suspicion of attempted murder, a local police spokesman said.

"A male passenger was sent to hospital and his death was confirmed later," the spokesman said.