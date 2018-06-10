Trump and Kim head for historic Singapore summit

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump were heading for Singapore on Sunday for an unprecedented summit in an attempt to address the last festering legacy of the Cold War, with the US President calling it a "one time shot" at peace.

Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal -- which has seen it subjected to several sets of UN Security Council sanctions and threatened with military action by the Trump administration -- will top the agenda.

Bringing the Korean War to a formal end 65 years after hostilities ceased will also be on the table at the first-ever summit between a North Korean leader and a sitting president of its "imperialist enemy".

The North Korean leader was due to meet Singaporean President Lee Hsien Loong later on Sunday, the city-state's foreign ministry said, while Trump was flying from Canada on board Air Force One after leaving the G7 summit early.

Authorities imposed tight security around the summit venue and related luxury hotels -- including installing extra pot plants outside one contender for Kim's accommodation to obstruct reporters' views.