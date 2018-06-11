Italy, Malta standoff leaves migrant rescue boat stuck at sea

Hundreds of people on board a migrant rescue boat have been stranded in the Mediterranean between Italy and Malta in a standoff between the two nations, with both refusing to allow the vessel to dock.

Some 629 people, including pregnant women and scores of children, were saved by SOS Mediterranee Saturday and are stuck aboard the French NGO's ship Aquarius, which is currently between Malta and Sicily waiting for a secure port.

Malta on Sunday reiterated its refusal to accept the ship, ignoring calls from Rome.

Italy's hardline interior minister Matteo Salvini, in a joint statement with Danilo Toninelli, minister in charge of the Italian coastguard, insisted that Malta "cannot continue to look the other way when it comes to respecting precise international conventions on the protection of human life".

"That's why we ask the government in Valletta to take in the Aquarius in order to offer first aid to the migrants on board."

Malta's government replied saying Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had spoken to Italian premier Giuseppe Conte and underlined "that Malta is acting in full conformity with its international obligations".

"As such Malta will not take the said vessel in its ports."