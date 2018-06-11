World

Pope Francis will not visit Northern Ireland on Irish trip

11 June 2018 - 15:28 By Reuters
Pope Francis gestures during a meeting with children at the Vatican.
Pope Francis gestures during a meeting with children at the Vatican.
Image: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis will not visit British-ruled Northern Ireland this summer when he makes the first papal visit to Ireland in almost 40 years, the Vatican said on Monday.

Francis arrives in Dublin on August 25 for a two-day visit when the Irish capital hosts the 9th World Meeting of Families, a Roman Catholic event held every three years.

The visit comes after voters in Ireland overwhemingly overturned one of the world’s strictest bans on abortions in a referendum, despite opposition from the Catholic Church.

Northern Ireland under pressure after historic abortion vote

Pressure mounted on Sunday for British-ruled Northern Ireland to liberalise its strict abortion laws after a historic referendum in the neighbouring ...
News
15 days ago

Britain's May refuses to relax Northern Ireland abortion rules

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a showdown with ministers and lawmakers in her Conservative party after refusing to back reform of Northern ...
News
15 days ago

Abortion stigma is gone, says Irish PM after vote

Ireland on Saturday voted to erase the stigma and burden of shame from hundreds of thousands of women who secretly had abortions, Prime Minister Leo ...
News
16 days ago

Senior clerics, including the Archbishop of Armagh and all-Ireland primate Eamon Martin, had been pressing for the inclusion of Northern Ireland on his itinerary as a contribution to the peace process.

But many feared a visit to Northern Ireland would destabilise a delicate peace between Catholic and Protestant paramilitary groups that has held since a 1998 accord ended decades of sectarian conflict that killed more than 3,600 people.

"We really were hoping that this might be an opportunity for the holy father to visit Northern Ireland," Archbishop Martin told Irish radio on Monday.

"I think he would love to come, but the pressures of this event, and all that he wants to do for the World Meeting of Families, has overtaken that."

Francis will attend two large public events in Dublin – the Festival of Families in Croke Park Stadium and a mass in Phoenix Park. Pope John Paul II gave a mass in the park to more than a million people in 1979 during the last papal visit to Ireland.

During that visit, the pope went as far north as Drogheda, but security fears prevented his crossing the border to visit Armagh, the ecclesiastical capital of the whole island.

Francis will meet Irish President Michael D. Higgins, civil society groups and also visit the Knock shrine in county Mayo.

MORE

Pope warns energy bosses of global destruction without fuel shift

Pope Francis warned that climate change risked destroying humanity on Saturday and called on energy leaders to help the world to convert to clean ...
News
2 days ago

Facebook to block foreign ads in Irish abortion referendum

Facebook will no longer accept advertisements from outside Ireland related to the country's May 25 abortion referendum, the US firm said on Tuesday, ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Teacher abuse is escalating': Sadtu on recent attack by pupils South Africa
  2. Human Rights Commission 'halted probe' into Zille tweet South Africa
  3. Bail relaxed for men linked to Cape Town nightclub protection racket South Africa
  4. Shocking video of men beating, stabbing seal pup condemned South Africa
  5. Pupils sent home after Mpumalanga school torched South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump, Kim sign ‘very important’ document
Smart driver outmanoeuvres armed robbers
X