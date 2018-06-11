Singapore mud-sling: Trump vs Kim insults

Dotard, meet rocket man. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will shake hands for a photo-op unimaginable only a few months ago.

The nuclear-armed pair have hurled personal insults at each other that would not be out of place in the playground. Here are a few of the more memorable slurs.

Mentally-deranged dotard

Kim had people around the world reaching for the dictionary when he called Trump a "mentally deranged US dotard", saying he would "tame" him with "fire".

The insult, equivalent to calling Trump an "old lunatic", was a response to Washington's threat to "totally destroy" North Korea and came at the height of the war of words between the two foes.

According to online dictionary Merriam Webster, searches for "dotard" were "high as a kite" after the comments hit the headlines.