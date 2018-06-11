Suicide bomber kills 13 outside Afghan ministry

A suicide bomber has killed 13 people and wounded more 25 during rush hour on Monday at the entrance to Afghanistan's rural rehabilitation and development ministry in Kabul as workers were leaving for home, government spokesmen said.

Islamic State claimed responsibility, its AMAQ news agency said, without providing any evidence. The attack comes as security has deteriorated in the city during recent months ahead of elections scheduled for October.

"Woman, children and employees of the (rehabilitation) ministry are among the victims," Najib Danish, spokesman for the interior ministry, said while referring to the dead and wounded.

Wahid Majroh, spokesman for the ministry of public health, said no children were among the dead.

Fraidoon Azhand, spokesman for the ministry that came under attack, said the suicide bomber detonated his explosives at the gate.

"We don't know whether all of the victims are employees of the ministry or other civilians as well," he said.

"...The ministry has a kindergarten where the employees bring their children. Casualties among those children is possible but for the moment we don't know exactly," he said.