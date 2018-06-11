World

WATCH | Biker clings to back of bakkie after wheelie goes wrong

11 June 2018 - 11:50 By TimesLIVE

A bakkie driver ended up with an unusual passenger after a motorcyclists wheelie went horribly wrong.

In the undated video, the free-wheeling motorcyclist can be seen drifting between lanes as a bakkie tries to squeeze past the group of bikers. The biker crashes into the bakkie and clings on to the side of the vehicle as his bike goes tumbling. The truck crawls to a stop to let his passenger climb off safely.

It is unclear where exactly the incident took place.

