Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner made $82m last year: reports

President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law made at least $82 million in outside income while serving as senior White House advisers last year thanks to investment deals from companies they had previously led, news reports said Monday.

Ivanka Trump reported $3.9 million from her stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, as well as more than $2 million in severance pay from the Trump Organization, the Washington Post said, citing financial disclosure forms released Monday.

Her husband Jared Kushner earned more than $5 million in income from the Kushner Cos. apartment complex Quail Ridge in New Jersey.

Kushner declared income from dozens of companies linked to his family's real estate company. In all, he took in at least $70 million, the Post said.