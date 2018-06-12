World

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner made $82m last year: reports

12 June 2018 - 06:55 By afp
US President special adviser Jared Kushner (L) and his wife Ivanka Trump. File photo.
President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law made at least $82 million in outside income while serving as senior White House advisers last year thanks to investment deals from companies they had previously led, news reports said Monday.

Ivanka Trump reported $3.9 million from her stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, as well as more than $2 million in severance pay from the Trump Organization, the Washington Post said, citing financial disclosure forms released Monday.

Her husband Jared Kushner earned more than $5 million in income from the Kushner Cos. apartment complex Quail Ridge in New Jersey.

Kushner declared income from dozens of companies linked to his family's real estate company. In all, he took in at least $70 million, the Post said.

Kushner and Trump, who have put their daily management of their companies on hold while they serve at the White House, have still managed to obtain huge amounts of income from other firms during their stint in public service.

The Post estimated Kushner's assets at $179 million to $735 million last year, compared to between $55.3 million and $75.6 million for Trump, noting that the Office of Government Ethics uses broad ranges for assets and liabilities.

Some of the couple's assets were listed jointly.

In July 2017, the time of their last financial disclosure, the couple reported joint income of at least $19 million from business ventures and another $80 million in real estate and other revenue between January 2016 and early 2017.

