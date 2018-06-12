Prawns and Haagen-Dazs on the menu as Trump-Kim meet

The main course may be hard-to-swallow denuclearisation, but Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un also had a heady mix of Yangzhou fried rice and a dark chocolate tartlet ganache on their plates during their historic summit Tuesday.

According to a menu card published from the White House, Kim and Trump had a plethora of western, Korean, Chinese and Malay dishes to choose from at the swanky Capella hotel in Singapore.

To start there was prawn cocktail with avocado salad, a Malay "green mango kerabu with honey lime dressing and fresh octopus" and "oiseon" -- a Korean stuffed cucumber dish.

The number of options speak to the cultural chasm between the two delegations, but also perhaps the idiosyncrasies of the two leaders.

Trump is a notoriously picky and unadventurous eater, enjoying Big Macs and steak (well done, with ketchup).