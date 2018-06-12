Shanghai stocks end higher as Trump, Kim sign 'comprehensive' deal at summit

Shanghai stocks recovered from early losses to end higher on Tuesday, as sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a 'comprehensive' deal aimed at the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 1.2% higher at 3,825.95 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.9% at 3,079.80 points, snapping a three-session losing streak. There were no immediate details on the contents of the document, but Donald Trump said he expected the denuclearisation process to start "very, very quickly".

Sectors rallied across the board, led by consumer and healthcare firms. Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery rose 6.4% to a record high, while the world's most valuable liquor maker Kweichow Moutai also closed at a fresh peak. However, caution still prevailed, with more than a dozen of stocks plunging to their lower limit of 10%, as investors worried about liquidity conditions amid credit risks and more listings by technology giants that could sap the already-tight funding.