Tensions then smiles as Kim and Trump reach hands across history

Steadily, almost warily, the two leaders approached each other on a colonnaded verandah, their hands outstretched as a gaggle of media watched from a platform and the rest of the world looked on.

Weeks in the making after decades of war, antagonism and venom, the first encounter between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump was a crucial moment.

Within the first minute in Singapore, the US president had proclaimed, he would know whether a deal over the North's nuclear arsenal was possible.

The drive to the venue took both men through the tourist enclave of Sentosa island and past the towers of Shrek's castle at a Universal Studios theme park.

But they emerged from their limousines grim and unsmiling, and the first few moments of their meeting appeared uneasy.

As the two shook hands for around 13 seconds, Trump reached out to touch Kim's shoulder, looking down at the shorter man as he spoke.