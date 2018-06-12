Trump says that his agreement with North Korea will be good for China

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised China's President Xi Jinping for helping secure an agreement towards North Korea's denuclearisation, and said the deal would be good for Beijing.

"Making a deal is a great thing for the world, it's also a great thing for China, I can't imagine that China is happy with someone having nuclear weapons so close, so China is very happy," Trump told reporters in Singapore after his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

China's foreign ministry issued a statement praising the resolve of Trump and Kim.

Trump said he would call Xi, probably before he lands in Washington on his way back from Singapore, to tell him about the results of the meeting. He said he would be including Beijing in follow-up discussions.