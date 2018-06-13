Arrest warrants issued for 20 over blast in Sadr's Baghdad stronghold

Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council has issued arrest warrants for 20 people accused of involvement in a deadly blast in the Baghdad stronghold of Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, whose bloc won an election marred by fraud accusations, state TV reported.

The orders came a week after the blast killed at least 18 people and wounded more than 90 in the Sadr City district. The interior ministry said an ammunitions cache had exploded and called it "a terrorist aggression on civilians".

Nationalist Sadr and Iranian-backed paramilitary chief Hadi al-Amiri, who won first and second place respectively in the May vote, announced on Tuesday an alliance between their blocs.

The alliance announced from the Shi’ite Muslim holy city of Najaf is the first serious step towards forming a new government after weeks of negotiations between parties.