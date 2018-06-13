World

French far-right figurehead Jean-Marie Le Pen hospitalised: lawyer

13 June 2018 - 16:26 By afp.com
France's far-right Front National party founder and former leader Jean-Marie Le Pen
France's far-right Front National party founder and former leader Jean-Marie Le Pen
Image: JACQUES DEMARTHON / AFP

France's far-right figurehead Jean-Marie Le Pen has been taken to hospital suffering from "general fatigue", his lawyer said Wednesday.

The increasingly frail 89-year-old was set to face a verdict on Wednesday in a hate-speech case over comments he made about homosexuals.

Explaining his absence in court, his lawyer Frederic Joachim produced a hospital certificate saying he had been admitted "in an emergency, for an undetermined time."

Le Pen co-founded France's National Front (FN) party in 1972 and built it up into a formidable political force.

His daughter Marine took over in 2011 and has since distanced himself from his controversial legacy which included a string of xenophobic and anti-Semitic comments that led to convictions.

She kicked him out of the FN in 2015 and changed the name of the party -- against his wishes -- to National Rally at the beginning of the month.

Jean-Marie was hospitalised for about a week in April because of flu. He also spent several days in hospital in April 2015 with a heart problem.

Le Pen's hate speech case was adjourned in his absence until October 3.

He is being prosecuted on charges of inciting hatred and violence after comments that conflated homosexuality and pedophilia and suggested that gay couples should keep out of the public eye.

READ MORE

One year on, Macron is unloved but unrivalled

A year after his lightning march to power, French President Emmanuel Macron's reformist zeal has endeared him to part of the electorate but polls ...
News
1 month ago

After months of strikes, France's Macron looks to break rail unions

In early April, thousands of French rail workers filled a square outside one of Paris's largest stations at the start of a strike against President ...
News
2 days ago

Malian spiderman gets french citizenship and a job

France on Monday offered citizenship to an illegal immigrant from Mali who scaled the facade of a Paris apartment block to save a boy who was about ...
News
15 days ago

Most read

  1. Mugabe’s stepson facing eviction over rent arrears Africa
  2. Government officials in court for abalone smuggling South Africa
  3. Eskom can’t assure lights will be kept on as workers embark on illegal ... South Africa
  4. Body of missing UK botanist Rachel Saunders finally found South Africa
  5. French far-right figurehead Jean-Marie Le Pen hospitalised: lawyer World

Latest Videos

Brave woman rescues baby from a car accident
Explainer: What exactly is happening with the ANC and Zuma in KZN?
X