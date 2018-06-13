Germany arrests Tunisian man over 'toxic substances'

German police have arrested a Tunisian man after discovering "toxic substances" at his flat in Cologne, officials said on Wednesday, with prosecutors not ruling out a possible terror motive.

The man and his wife, whose nationality was not released, were detained late Tuesday night after officers raided their flat and came across "unknown substances" that are now being analysed by specialists, Cologne police said in a statement.

"We decided to take very swift action to ward off possible danger," police spokesman Andre Fassbender told DPA news agency.

The 29-year-old Tunisian man is suspected of "handling toxic substances", police said.

It was not immediately clear if his wife was still in custody on Wednesday.

According to German broadcaster NTV the woman is a German national who recently converted to Islam. She was said to be pregnant.