Graft allegations dominate final presidential debate in Mexico

Mexico's presidential candidates traded accusations of corruption Tuesday in a hard-fought final debate ahead of the July 1 election.

The three trailing candidates took turns attacking the leftist front-runner, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and also lashed out at each other.

"Andres Manuel, you've become what you so often criticised," second-place candidate Ricardo Anaya of the conservative National Action Party (PAN) told Lopez Obrador.

He accused the two-time presidential runner-up, who has campaigned as ardently anti-graft, of abandoning his principles to hand sweetheart government contracts to cronies when he was Mexico City mayor, from 2000 to 2005.

"I'm not corrupt like you," retorted Lopez Obrador, who has around half the vote heading into the single-round race, according to the latest opinion polls.