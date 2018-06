London hopes for bright tech future despite Brexit

London has a bright tech future post-Brexit working closely with other European capitals but the government should open up more to immigration, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told AFP.

Launching London Tech Week, dubbed Europe's largest festival of technology and innovation by its organisers, Khan said in an interview that London must "collaborate" with other European hubs regardless of Britain's future exit from the European Union.

Almost three weeks after French President Emmanuel Macron hosted talks with 60 tech leaders during a Paris sector fair, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, London Tech Week is delivering more than 200 demonstrations spread out across the capital and bringing together 50,000 participants.

"One of the things about London's future is that we have to work closely with our partners across Europe," Khan told AFP on the sidelines of this week's event.

"I love Paris, I love Berlin, love Barcelona, love Frankfurt, other cities across Europe... We shouldn't see each other as competitors, always competing. Of course sometimes we do compete but also we should be collaborating, working closer together," the mayor added.

London 'open to talent'

He said London would remain a welcoming destination despite Brexit, in order to continue a long tradition of attracting talent.

"London's openness will always be one of our strengths, our diversity and so if you live in France or live in Germany or live in Poland or live in Italy or live in Spain, or around the world, and you want to fulfill your potential we'll still going to be a welcoming place," he said.

In a note of caution, however, Khan called for changes to Britain's visa rules.

"The visa route for non-EU is very clunky.... But also we've got to make it easier for talented people from the EU to come to London."