Man accused of cutting off disabled pensioner's hand to get her ring

A man has been accused of cutting off a wheelchair-bound pensioner's hand during a home robbery - just to steal her ring.

Local media, The Courier, reported that Stephen Brisbane, 33, appeared in the high court in Galsgow, Scotland on Tuesday. He is accused of entering the home of Sandra McGowan, 62, and viciously assaulting and robbing her in February in Dundee.

Brisbane allegedly knocked McGowan out of her wheelchair, grabbing her wrist to 'sever her right hand with a knife' in order to steal her ring, prosecutors claimed. She passed out and he fled with a number of stolen items - and without alerting emergency services.

McGowan has since been confined to a wheelchair since suffering a stroke.