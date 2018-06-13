World

UK police arrest man over "Punish a Muslim Day" letters

13 June 2018 - 11:19 By Reuters
Mosque tower. File photo.
Mosque tower. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

British counter-terrorism police have arrested a man on suspicion of sending letters entitled "Punish a Muslim Day" that urged people around the country to commit violent acts.

The unnamed 35-year-old from Lincoln in northeast England was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of sending letters conveying a threatening message and of sending a hoax noxious substance. He was taken to a police station for questioning.

"These letters seek to cause fear and offence among our Muslim communities. They also seek to divide us," said Martin Snowden, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, in an earlier statement on the investigation.

"Yet in spite of this our communities have shown strength in their response to such hatred and in their support for each other."

The letters, which designated April 3 as "Punish a Muslim Day" and proposed ranking acts of violence according to a points system, started arriving in some people's post in March. Among others, four members of parliament with South Asian backgrounds received copies.

UCT prof apologises for 'appallingly ill-considered' e-mail to Muslim student

After being told students would be able to take a break during evening exams to pray during Ramadaan‚ University of Cape Town fourth-year student ...
News
26 days ago

Media reports about the letters caused widespread outrage, with tens of thousands of people taking to social media to show support for Muslims with hashtags such as #LoveAMuslimDay and #WeStandTogether.

In the event, April 3 passed without any reported surge in anti-Muslim violence.

Hate crimes in Britain surged in 2016/17, according to official figures.

Significant factors included the June 2016 vote to leave the European Union, a goal linked to curbing immigration in the eyes of some Brexit supporters, as well as a spate of attacks by Islamic extremists in the first half of 2017.

Britain's most senior counter-terrorism police officer said in February this year that Britain faced a new and significant threat from far-right terrorism.

In an unrelated case, an alleged member of a white supremacist group pleaded guilty earlier this week to planning to murder a female member of parliament with a 19-inch machete. The court heard he considered her a target because he perceived her to be pro-immigration. 

READ MORE

Suicide bomber kills 13 outside Afghan ministry

A suicide bomber has killed 13 people and wounded more 25 during rush hour on Monday at the entrance to Afghanistan's rural rehabilitation and ...
News
2 days ago

Austria to shut down mosques and expel foreign-funded imams

Austria's right-wing government plans to shut seven mosques and could expel dozens of imams in what it said was "just the beginning" of a push ...
News
5 days ago

Ten dead after mosque attack by female suicide bombers in Niger

Three female suicide bombers blew up a mosque overnight in Niger's southeastern city of Diffa, killing 10 worshipers who had gathered after the ...
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Mugabe’s stepson facing eviction over rent arrears Africa
  2. Government officials in court for abalone smuggling South Africa
  3. Eskom can’t assure lights will be kept on as workers embark on illegal ... South Africa
  4. Body of missing UK botanist Rachel Saunders finally found South Africa
  5. French far-right figurehead Jean-Marie Le Pen hospitalised: lawyer World

Latest Videos

Brave woman rescues baby from a car accident
Explainer: What exactly is happening with the ANC and Zuma in KZN?
X