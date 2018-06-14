Firebrand Sri Lanka monk jailed for intimidation

A firebrand Buddhist monk was sentenced to six months in jail by a Sri Lanka court Thursday for intimidating a woman whose cartoonist husband has been missing since his abduction by the military.

The court in Homagama, near the capital Colombo, also fined Galagodaatte Gnanasara 1,500 rupees (R292) and ordered him to pay 50,000 rupees (R9736) in compensation to Sandya Eknaligoda for abusing her in January 2016.

This is the first time Gnanasara has been put behind bars although he has faced several previous cases on charges of hate crimes against minority Muslims in Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka.

He was found guilty of criminally intimidating Eknaligoda during a hearing at the same court on the abduction of her cartoonist husband Prageeth, who went missing in January 2010.

Gnanasara had been there to voice his support for the military officers accused of abducting Prageeth, whose cartoons lampooned former strongman president Mahinda Rajapakse.