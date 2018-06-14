'Forced' sterilisation of Brazilian woman sparks uproar

Claims that a drug-addicted Brazilian woman was subjected to forced sterilisation are sparking accusations of a nightmarish "dystopia" in a country where a leading presidential candidate has stirred controversy with his own birth control proposals.

The facts of the case not under dispute are that Janaina Aparecida Quirino, an addict with numerous children, had her tubes tied after a ruling by a judge in Mococa, near Sao Paulo.

But according to a report in Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, the woman was homeless and the procedure was performed without her consent.

By the time the judge's ruling came to appeal at a higher court, "the mutilation had already occurred," wrote the author of the report, the constitutional law professor Oscar Vilhena Vieira.

One advocacy group, the Institute of Penal Guarantees, said "Janaina K. woke under the custody of people she didn't know, named in a judicial case that she was not informed about."