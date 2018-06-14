Putin invites Kim to Russia, praises Trump summit

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday conveyed to a senior North Korean official an invitation for Kim Jong Un to visit Russia as he praised the results of his summit with Donald Trump.

Hosting Kim Yong Nam, North Korea's ceremonial head of state, Putin said the historic summit with the US president was "without doubt just the first step towards a full-blown settlement".

"Thanks to this meeting a possible negative scenario has been cast aside," Putin said.

"Certainly it creates conditions for further forward movement and decreases general tensions around the Korean peninsula," he added.

Trump and Kim made history on Tuesday holding a summit in Singapore. It was an unprecedented encounter that saw the leader of the world's most powerful democracy shake hands with the third-generation scion of a dynastic dictatorship.