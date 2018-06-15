Cambodia warns against 'clean finger' election boycott

Cambodia's ruling party on Friday threatened legal action against opposition figures leading a "clean finger campaign" that is encouraging voters to boycott a national election in July.

The opposition has slammed the poll as a sham after their party was dissolved in a court ruling last year, a move that all but guarantees Prime Minister Hun Sen will extend his 33-year hold on power.

In recent weeks opposition figures -- mostly those who fled the country in the wake of the crackdown -- have called on voters to skip the poll in protest.

They have posted photos on social media holding up a "clean finger" -- a symbol of a boycott in Cambodia, where voters must dip their fingers in ink after casting their ballot.

"We are calling on them not to dirty their hands in this fake election," Sam Rainsy, a former opposition leader who is in exile in France, said in a tweet earlier this week.

But Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party warned Friday that calling for a boycott of the July 29 poll was akin to "incitement to obstruct an election" and could be met with criminal charges.

"Courts can take legal actions... According to election law, people who obstruct an election can be fined and face criminal charges," party spokesman Sok Eysan told AFP.

His comments came as UN rights experts called on Cambodian authorities to respect the right to boycott, noting that voting is not compulsory.