World

Cameroon blasts Amnesty for 'crude lies' on anglophone crisis

15 June 2018 - 14:29 By afp.com
Cameroonian Minister of Communication and government spokesperson, Issa Tchiroma, has described the Amnesty International report as "crude and slanderous".
Cameroonian Minister of Communication and government spokesperson, Issa Tchiroma, has described the Amnesty International report as "crude and slanderous".
Image: AFP PHOTO / PACOME PABANDJI. File photo

Cameroon has accused Amnesty International of disseminating "crude lies" after it said security forces had committed summary killings, arrests and property destruction to try to crush a separatist insurgency.

The report "is stuffed with crude lies, hasty deductions (and) slanderous, unacceptable manoeuvering, which are part of a strategy of harassment and destabilisation of our country in its fight against the terrorist threat," Communications Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary said.

The government "rejects this supposed report with the greatest firmness," he said in a statement received on Friday.

In a 37-page report, Amnesty said it had catalogued "unlawful killings, destruction of private property, arbitrary arrests and torture" by the security forces in two restive regions of the West African country.

The unrest is unfolding in the Northwest and Southwest Regions, home to most of Cameroon's English-speaking minority, which account for about a fifth of a population of 22 million.

Years of resentment at perceived discrimination at the hands of the country's French-speaking majority culminated in protests in October and November 2016, which escalated in the face of a government refusal to make concessions.

In late 2017, violence surged after radicals declared an independent state -- an entity named Ambazonia that has not been recognised internationally -- and launched an armed campaign, which met with a crackdown.

Amnesty said it had conducted interviews with more than 150 victims of, or eyewitnesses to, violence committed either by the security forces or by separatists.

While accusing government forces of abuses, it also said separatists had killed "at least" 44 members of the security forces, and also targeted ordinary people, including traditional chiefs, whom they suspected to be informants.

READ MORE

Sudan teen's death penalty puts spotlight on women's rights

When a Sudanese teenager was sentenced to death last week for killing her husband, who had allegedly raped her, activists knew that a new fight had ...
News
28 days ago

Guantanamo geriatrics? Detainee population quietly ages

They arrived at Guantanamo Bay as young men, captured on the battlefields of Afghanistan and elsewhere early in America's war on terror, following ...
News
22 days ago

Pressure mounts on Sudan to pardon teen bride for killing 'rapist'

The United Nations and international rights groups have called on Sudan to pardon a 19-year-old girl sentenced to death after she killed her husband ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Trump slaps tariffs on China, triggering swift retaliation World
  2. A whale of a time: Plastic sculpture to entice visitors to Durban whale festival South Africa
  3. Eskom's 0% 'Thatcherism at its best'‚ say unions South Africa
  4. Land expropriation? Not so fast‚ says Solidarity South Africa
  5. Love rat who tried to kill wife in parachute plot gets life sentence South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X