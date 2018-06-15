World

Migrant crisis on the menu as Macron meets Italian leader

15 June 2018 - 12:10 By afp.com
French president Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands at a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
French president Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands at a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
Image: Ian LANGSDON / POOL / AFP. File photo

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Italy's new premier Giuseppe Conte Friday to try patch up relations, after sparks flew between the two countries over Rome's rejection of a migrant rescue ship.

Despite efforts by both sides to play down their testy exchanges, the clash underscores the deep divisions in Europe over how to handle the massive influx of migrants from across the Mediterranean in recent years.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel is embroiled in a showdown with the right wing of her governing coalition, which is demanding that she immediately ditch her liberal migration policy and tighten border controls.

Merkel has pleaded for more time to negotiate with her European partners on a common response ahead of an EU summit on June 28-29.

But there are few signs that European leaders are anywhere near being ready to coordinate their policies despite a looming end-of-June deadline to change the EU's current asylum rules.

In a telephone call Wednesday to turn the page on days of bickering, Macron and Conte called for "new initiatives" to ease the pressure on Italy, Greece and Spain -- the three countries on the frontline of the migrant crisis.

"It's time for collective action," Macron said afterwards.

Italy PM confirms meeting with France's Macron

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday confirmed his planned Friday meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, a statement said, after ...
News
1 day ago

- Ship on way to Spain -

The Aquarius rescue vessel at the centre of this week's row was on Friday continuing to make its way across the Mediterranean to Spain, which agreed to take the 629 migrants aboard after Italy and Malta refused the ship permission to dock.

Spain's foreign minister Josep Borrell said he hoped the spectacle of the migrants -- mostly Africans, including pregnant women and scores of children -- would "move" other European states into showing more solidarity.

Under the EU's Dublin Agreement, which is currently up for review, migrants hoping to apply for asylum must do so in the first country they enter, a policy which has placed a huge burden on Italy in particular.

The influx has encouraged the rise of far-right and populist parties -- leading most recently to an anti-migrant coalition government taking power in Italy.

"We need to work on reform of the Dublin Agreement," Conte stressed ahead of his Paris visit.

Earlier this week his interior minister joined forces with his German and Austrian counterparts in an "axis of the willing" to combat illegal immigration.

Other countries meanwhile, such as Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, have either refused outright or resisted taking in refugees under a contested EU quota system.

Italy, Malta standoff leaves migrant rescue boat stuck at sea

Hundreds of people on board a migrant rescue boat have been stranded in the Mediterranean between Italy and Malta in a standoff between the two ...
News
4 days ago

- 'Hypocritical lessons' -

The spat between France and Italy erupted this week after Macron accused Rome of "cynicism and irresponsibility" for refusing to let the Aquarius dock.

Italy's new government hit back, accusing Paris of giving "hypocritical lessons" and threatening to pull out of the meeting with Macron on Friday.

Rome also summoned the French ambassador over the dispute -- the second time it has done so over the migrant crisis in two months.

Macron's critics said he was hardly in a position to lecture, noting that France had taken in far fewer migrants since the start of the crisis than the likes of Germany and Sweden, and has sealed off its border to most migrants trying to cross into the country from Italy.

The French leader, who has taken a hard line on migration from African countries that are not at war, said Thursday that "none of his comments were intended to offend Italy and the Italian people".

In a further gesture of reconciliation the French foreign ministry said it was ready to welcome migrants aboard Aquarius who "meet the criteria for asylum" after they arrive in Spain.

Italy itself has appeared eager to avoid too harsh a response. After turning the Aquarius away, it allowed a coast guard ship carrying over 900 migrants land on Sicily on Wednesday.

And on Thursday, the Italian coast guard brought fresh supplies to the Aquarius as it made its way past Sardinia. It is due to arrive in Spain at the weekend.

READ MORE

Paris police evacuate two more migrant camps

Paris police on Monday began evacuating around 1,000 migrants from two makeshift camps in the city, five days after another 1,000 were taken to ...
News
11 days ago

158 migrants land in Italy ahead of visit by anti-immigrant Salvini

More than 150 migrants disembarked a rescue ship Friday evening in Sicily, the NGO SOS Mediterranee said, days before hardline anti-immigrant League ...
News
13 days ago

US should stop detaining migrants, separating children - UN

The United Nations called on the United States on Tuesday to stop detaining irregular migrant families and separating children at the southern ...
News
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Trump slaps tariffs on China, triggering swift retaliation World
  2. A whale of a time: Plastic sculpture to entice visitors to Durban whale festival South Africa
  3. Eskom's 0% 'Thatcherism at its best'‚ say unions South Africa
  4. Land expropriation? Not so fast‚ says Solidarity South Africa
  5. Love rat who tried to kill wife in parachute plot gets life sentence South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X