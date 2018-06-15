Yemen rebel attack kills 12 soldiers south of Hodeida

A Yemeni rebel attack killed 12 pro-government soldiers south of the battleground Red Sea port city of Hodeida on Friday, military and medical sources said.

The rebels launched the attack on the coast road from the government-held ports of Khokha and Mokha along which Saudi-backed troops advanced on Hodeida earlier this week, the military source said.

Dozens of combatants have been killed since the offensive began on Wednesday and the United Nations has voiced concern for the vital aid shipments that pass through the city's docks.