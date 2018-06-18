Australian nun who angered Duterte wins deportation case

An Australian nun ordered to leave the Philippines after angering President Rodrigo Duterte won a reprieve on Monday from imminent deportation but is still subject to proceedings to expel her.

Sister Patricia Fox, 71, was briefly detained in April after Duterte ordered her arrest, accusing her of political activism that violated the rules of her visa.

The move came as the government cracked down on foreign critics of his human rights record.

The immigration service had cancelled her visa and directed Fox to leave the Philippines by Monday, but the justice department nullified the order as having no legal basis.

"What the (immigration service) did in this case is beyond what the law provides, that is why it has to be struck down," said a statement from Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, who oversees immigration matters.

The decision gave Fox a reprieve but the department also ordered the immigration authorities to hear a case on her visa's cancellation along with pending deportation proceedings.

"Until a final resolution of the... proceedings is reached, or until the expiration of her missionary visa, whichever comes first, Sister Fox may continue to perform her duties as a missionary in the Philippines," the statement said.

Fox, who declared herself relieved after the decision, said her visa was valid until September 9.

"We are very pleased actually, because we weren't sure what would happen," she told AFP. "I was just so relieved."