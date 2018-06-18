World

Australian nun who angered Duterte wins deportation case

18 June 2018 - 11:58 By afp.com
Australian nun Patricia Fox won a reprieve from imminent deportation following accusations of political activism that violated the rules of her visa on June 18 2018
Australian nun Patricia Fox won a reprieve from imminent deportation following accusations of political activism that violated the rules of her visa on June 18 2018
Image: NOEL CELIS / AFP

An Australian nun ordered to leave the Philippines after angering President Rodrigo Duterte won a reprieve on Monday from imminent deportation but is still subject to proceedings to expel her.

Sister Patricia Fox, 71, was briefly detained in April after Duterte ordered her arrest, accusing her of political activism that violated the rules of her visa.

The move came as the government cracked down on foreign critics of his human rights record.

The immigration service had cancelled her visa and directed Fox to leave the Philippines by Monday, but the justice department nullified the order as having no legal basis.

"What the (immigration service) did in this case is beyond what the law provides, that is why it has to be struck down," said a statement from Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, who oversees immigration matters.

The decision gave Fox a reprieve but the department also ordered the immigration authorities to hear a case on her visa's cancellation along with pending deportation proceedings.

"Until a final resolution of the... proceedings is reached, or until the expiration of her missionary visa, whichever comes first, Sister Fox may continue to perform her duties as a missionary in the Philippines," the statement said.

Fox, who declared herself relieved after the decision, said her visa was valid until September 9.

"We are very pleased actually, because we weren't sure what would happen," she told AFP. "I was just so relieved."

158 migrants land in Italy ahead of visit by anti-immigrant Salvini

More than 150 migrants disembarked a rescue ship Friday evening in Sicily, the NGO SOS Mediterranee said, days before hardline anti-immigrant League ...
News
16 days ago

Fox, who has been living in the Philippines since 1990, attracted Duterte's wrath after joining a fact-finding mission in April to investigate alleged abuses against farmers -- including killings and evictions by soldiers fighting guerrillas in the southern Philippines.

Duterte, 73, has also launched a deadly crackdown on drugs and has railed against human rights critics, especially foreigners whom he accuses of meddling in his nation's affairs.

In April Duterte accused Fox of "disorderly conduct".

"Don't let her in because that nun has a shameless mouth," he said then.

A missionary of the Sisters of Our Lady of Sion, Fox has denied engaging in politics, saying her actions were part of her work to advocate for justice and peace. She adds she enjoys freedom of expression.

Before Monday's decision was released Fox said she would fight moves to deport her.

"It's more of looking at getting due process for myself (and) this happening to others," she told ABS-CBN television.

"I'm thinking if there's no due process when I am high profile, how much more in the provinces where people are being arrested?"

READ MORE

Migrant crisis on the menu as Macron meets Italian leader

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Italy's new premier Giuseppe Conte Friday to try patch up relations, after sparks flew between the two ...
News
3 days ago

Italy, Malta standoff leaves migrant rescue boat stuck at sea

Hundreds of people on board a migrant rescue boat have been stranded in the Mediterranean between Italy and Malta in a standoff between the two ...
News
7 days ago

Austria to shut down mosques and expel foreign-funded imams

Austria's right-wing government plans to shut seven mosques and could expel dozens of imams in what it said was "just the beginning" of a push ...
News
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Bitter clash expected as minister and DG fight over suspended official News
  2. Load shedding unlikely tonight‚ says Eskom South Africa
  3. Court victory for shack dwellers' movement South Africa
  4. Roads still shut as Meyerton protesters go on the rampage South Africa
  5. Twenty-five bodies found after army sweep in Mali Africa

Latest Videos

Another Ford Kuga goes up in flames
Cape Town cash-in-transit heist captured on camera
X