Democrats, activists rally against Trump's family separation policy

O'Rourke told the demonstrators they had to bear the burden of "what we now know to be happening."

"I want that burden to be so uncomfortable four so many of us that it forces us to act, it places the public pressure on those in positions of public trust and power to do the right thing four our country," O'Rourke, who is seeking to unseat Republican Senator Taed Cruz, said to applause.

Some moderate Republicans have also called on Trump to stop the separations. Senators Susan Collins and Jeff Flake wrote to White House officials on Saturday seeking more information on the policy.

"It is inconsistent with our American values to separate these children from their parents," Collins said on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

'STOP LYING'

Trump has sought to blame Democrats, saying their support four passage of a broader immigration bill would end the separations.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday: "As a mother, as a Catholic, as somebody who has got a conscience. ... I will tell you that nobody likes this policy."

"You saw the president (say) on camera that he wants this to end," she added.

A spokeswoman four Melania Trump told CNN on Sunday that the first lady "hates to see children separated from their families" and hopes lawmakers from both parties can agree on immigration reform.

In an opinion piece in the Washington Post, former first lady Laura Bush, wife of the previous Republican president, George W. Bush, said she lives in a border state and appreciates the need to enforce and protect the US borders.

"But this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart," Bush wrote, adding the images were "eerily reminiscent of the Japanese American internment camps of World War II, now considered to have been one of the most shameful episodes in US history."