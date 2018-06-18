World

Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 of its fighters in Syria

18 June 2018 - 15:03 By afp.com
US army Black Hawk helicopter.
US army Black Hawk helicopter.
Image: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

An Iraqi paramilitary force Monday accused the United States of killing 22 of its fighters in an overnight air raid just inside Syria's border with Iraq that a monitor said left dozens dead.

"US planes fired two guided missiles at a fixed position of Hashed al-Shaabi units on the border with Syria, killing 22 fighters and wounding 12," the Iran-backed Hashed said, locating the raid at "700 metres (yards) inside Syria".

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier that nearly 40 foreign fighters allied to Syria's regime were killed in the raid in eastern Syria.

READ MORE

Nearly a year since fall of Iraq's Mosul, hunt for bodies goes on

Atop an enormous mound of rubble under blistering sun in Iraq's second city Mosul, fire crews and police chip away at a grim but vital task.
News
28 days ago

Syrian army bombards rebels in flashpoint southwest region

The Syrian army and its allies bombarded rebels in the southwestern Deraa region on Friday, killing at least six people, a war monitor said, in a ...
News
3 days ago

Air strikes kill at least 44 in Syria's Idlib

Air strikes likely by Russia on a village in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province killed at least 44 people overnight, inflicting the highest death toll ...
News
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Bitter clash expected as minister and DG fight over suspended official News
  2. Load shedding unlikely tonight‚ says Eskom South Africa
  3. Court victory for shack dwellers' movement South Africa
  4. Roads still shut as Meyerton protesters go on the rampage South Africa
  5. Twenty-five bodies found after army sweep in Mali Africa

Latest Videos

Another Ford Kuga goes up in flames
Cape Town cash-in-transit heist captured on camera
X