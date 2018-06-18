World

One dead, 3 injured as van hits pedestrians near Dutch music festival

18 June 2018 - 10:12 By afp.com
File photo of festival goers walking past concrete blocks in Landgraaf, The Netherlands, during the PinkPop music festival.
File photo of festival goers walking past concrete blocks in Landgraaf, The Netherlands, during the PinkPop music festival.
Image: Marcel van Hoorn / ANP / AFP

A van slammed into pedestrians near a campsite at a major music festival in the Netherlands on Monday, killing one person and seriously injuring three others, police said.

The driver fled following the incident at about 4:00 am (0400 South Africa time) by the PinkPop Festival in the southern town of Landgraaf, near the German border.

"The van involved is still being sought," police said on Twitter.

Police have cordoned off the section of the road while an investigation is under way.

With Pearl Jam, the Foo Fighters and Bruno Mars headlining, the 49th edition of the Pinkpop festival has drawn around 67,000 fans a day since it opened on Friday, according to the director, Jan Smeets, quoted by the Dutch news agency ANP.

The UK's Mirror reports that the hit and run occurred just after Bruno Mars' performance. 

READ MORE

Belgium mourns victims of Liege attack

Belgium on Wednesday paid emotional tribute to two policewomen and a student shot dead in the eastern city of Liege as investigators probed the ...
News
18 days ago

Four Spain attacks suspects to go before judge, eight others killed

Four suspects detained during the investigation into the deadly Catalonia attacks will appear before a judge for the first time Tuesday, after the ...
News
10 months ago

People killed in Barcelona van crash, attack protocol triggered - police

Catalonia's regional police said on Twitter that they had activated the protocol for attacks after a van mowed down people in Barcelona's Las Ramblas ...
News
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Sardine fever hits KZN south coast South Africa
  2. Uber‚ Taxify drivers stage fare protest near Joburg Zoo South Africa
  3. CIT robbers strike in Cape Town South Africa
  4. JSE opening delayed due to technical glitch South Africa
  5. Squatters square off with municipality over evictions South Africa

Latest Videos

6 big moments from opening weekend of Fifa World Cup you may have missed
Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
X