World

Parents of children killed in Mexico quake want justice

18 June 2018 - 10:03 By AFP
Rescue workers look at fellow workers searching for people under the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Mexico City, Mexico September 19, 2017. File photo
Rescue workers look at fellow workers searching for people under the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Mexico City, Mexico September 19, 2017. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

It has been nine months since the Rebsamen elementary school collapsed in the earthquake that devastated Mexico last year, and the families of the 19 children and seven adults killed inside want justice.

In what has become a politically charged case ahead of Mexico's July 1 elections, some of the families have brought criminal charges against the local authorities, alleging corruption was behind the school's shoddy construction.

The main person they want to face investigation is Claudia Sheinbaum, the leading candidate for Mexico City mayor.

At the time of the earthquake, Sheinbaum -- a close ally of the fiery leftist leading the presidential race, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador -- was the top official for the capital city's Tlalpan district.

According to experts, the district granted dodgy construction permits to the school's owner -- who is today on the run from the law -- allowing her to construct an apartment for herself on top of the building, which destabilized the structure.

Sheinbaum has vehemently denied responsibility for the collapse. She did not respond to a request for an interview.

The Rebsamen was one of 47 buildings across the city that collapsed in the quake because of corrupt construction practices, according to the Mexico City College of Architects.

Mexico quake hit rich and poor alike, but tragedies differ

The earthquake that hit Mexico on September 19 did not discriminate in its destruction, leveling homes in rich and poor neighborhoods alike.
News
8 months ago

In interviews with AFP, five of the people who lost loved ones inside the school shared their memories and told their stories of mourning and outrage.

Democracy? 

Mireya Rodriguez, a doctor, and Alejandro Jurado, an auditor, lost their seven-year-old daughter, Paola, a bright student with a full schedule of activities including dance, swimming and taekwondo.

With a stab of nostalgia, they show off her medals and the black belt she was posthumously awarded.

"Rebuilding our family without her is very hard," said Rodriguez, 48, recounting how Paola's brother recently celebrated his 10th birthday -- and dedicated his cake to his little sister.

"Even going to the supermarket, buying things she liked, is hard for me," said Jurado, 47, his voice breaking.

Staring into the distance, Rodriguez called for an investigation into the authorities responsible for the school's building permits.

"Their omissions killed our children," she said.

"They were killed by negligence. Even if Sheinbaum is elected mayor, someday she'll have to face a judge," added her husband.

"If (Mexico) were really a democracy, these officials would have resigned and shown their faces."

 Corruption  

Oscar Vargas, a TV producer, barely looks up when he talks about his "big runt," his nickname for his late son, seven-year-old Raul Alexis.

New quake sows panic in Mexico City

A strong 6.2 magnitude quake shook Mexico on Saturday, causing panic in traumatized Mexico City, where rescuers trying to free people trapped from ...
News
8 months ago

Vargas, 50, displays his son's football boots and jersey, from his favorite team, America. Raul Alexis was cremated wearing a jersey just like it, donated by the team's star forward, Oribe Peralta.

"I used to tell him I'd always be there to take care of him... but it wasn't possible that day," Vargas said.

"It's been an ordeal. I still can't assimilate it, accept it, understand what happened."

Seeing Sheinbaum and other officials who were responsible for the building's safety continuing their political careers infuriates him.

"I don't have words for it," he said.

"My stomach burns inside when I hear her say she's going to end corruption."

'Impunity'  

Miriam Rodriguez Guise, a single mom, had planned her whole life around seven-year-old Jose Eduardo.

She opened her own business, a pharmacy, because she wanted to set her own hours.

"Jose Eduardo was everything to me. I was 100 percent a mom. I'm not living anymore, just surviving with my pain," she said, clutching an album entitled "My Timeline," with pictures of Jose Eduardo spanning from her pregnancy to September 17, two days before the quake.

She resents the fact that no high-level officials have been investigated over construction irregularities at the school.

Mexicans race to save schoolgirl buried by quake; death toll at 237

Mexican rescuers raced against the clock on Wednesday to save a 12-year-old girl trapped beneath a collapsed school and reach other possible ...
News
9 months ago

"It creates impunity and makes us feel powerless as parents. That's why we're fighting," she said.

Change 

Maria Elena Gonzalez Perez lost her sister Gloria, who cleaned the school owner's penthouse apartment.

"For us, heaven and earth collapsed into one that day, and we couldn't find any way out," she said on the verge of tears.

Gonzalez, 50, is now raising Gloria's 18-year-old son.

"He's at a very difficult age, and he needs his mom," she said.

"He's tired of all this. He doesn't want to talk about the court case because he says nothing will happen, they won't do anything to the politicians, and why are we wasting our energy."

Gonzalez sees it differently.

"It's worth it, because we don't want anyone else to have to go through what we're going through," she said. 

READ MORE

Mexicans race to save schoolgirl buried by quake; death toll at 237

Mexican rescuers raced against the clock on Wednesday to save a 12-year-old girl trapped beneath a collapsed school and reach other possible ...
News
9 months ago

At least 226 killed by earthquake in Mexico - civil protection agency

At least 226 people were killed by a powerful earthquake that struck central Mexico on Tuesday, the nation's civil protection agency said.
News
9 months ago

Death toll in powerful Mexico quake surges to 224: government

There were 49 dead in Mexico City, 32 in Puebla, 55 in Morelos, 12 in Mexico state and one in Guerrero, said Luis Felipe Puente, head of the disaster ...
News
9 months ago

Nearly 140 killed in powerful Mexico quake

Nearly 140 people were killed when a powerful, 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday, toppling buildings in the capital and sowing panic ...
News
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Sardine fever hits KZN south coast South Africa
  2. Uber‚ Taxify drivers stage fare protest near Joburg Zoo South Africa
  3. CIT robbers strike in Cape Town South Africa
  4. JSE opening delayed due to technical glitch South Africa
  5. Squatters square off with municipality over evictions South Africa

Latest Videos

6 big moments from opening weekend of Fifa World Cup you may have missed
Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
X