Parents of children killed in Mexico quake want justice

It has been nine months since the Rebsamen elementary school collapsed in the earthquake that devastated Mexico last year, and the families of the 19 children and seven adults killed inside want justice.

In what has become a politically charged case ahead of Mexico's July 1 elections, some of the families have brought criminal charges against the local authorities, alleging corruption was behind the school's shoddy construction.

The main person they want to face investigation is Claudia Sheinbaum, the leading candidate for Mexico City mayor.

At the time of the earthquake, Sheinbaum -- a close ally of the fiery leftist leading the presidential race, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador -- was the top official for the capital city's Tlalpan district.

According to experts, the district granted dodgy construction permits to the school's owner -- who is today on the run from the law -- allowing her to construct an apartment for herself on top of the building, which destabilized the structure.

Sheinbaum has vehemently denied responsibility for the collapse. She did not respond to a request for an interview.

The Rebsamen was one of 47 buildings across the city that collapsed in the quake because of corrupt construction practices, according to the Mexico City College of Architects.