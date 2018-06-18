WATCH | Florida man thrown through windshield after car smashes into toll booth

Dramatic video footage shows the moment a man was thrown through a car window after his vehicle crashed into a barrier at a toll booth in Florida.

In the footage, released by the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle doesn't appear to slow down as it nears the booth on the Florida Turnpike. The vehicle crashes into the concrete barrier, sending the man flying through the windshield.

The driver and his five passengers were treated and discharged by a near-by hospital, Fox News reported.

The cause of the crash was a fatigued driver, according to police.

"Getting behind the wheel while fatigued can have dangerous, and sometimes deadly, consequences. If you’re having difficulty focusing, frequent blinking or heavy eyelids, pull over in a safe place to rest before continuing to drive," the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said on Twitter.