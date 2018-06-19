Deadly strike on Syria-Iraq border: What we know

A US official has blamed Israel for a deadly strike along Syria's eastern border with Iraq, raising many questions over the target and victims of the raid. This is what we know:

Where was it?

Late Sunday, an air strike hit the border town of Al-Hari in eastern Syria near the frontier with Iraq, state media and a Britain-based monitor said.

The raid in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor killed 55 fighters including Syrians and Iraqis, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

Deir Ezzor is the backdrop of two separate offensives against the Islamic State jihadist group, and a de-confliction line exists to keep them from running into each other.

Al-Hari lies on the western banks of the Euphrates River, where regime forces have been battling the jihadists with the help of Russian aircraft and foreign fighters.

On the eastern side of the waterway, a Kurdish-led alliance supported by the US-led coalition has been pressing a campaign against IS.

The jihadists declared a cross-border "caliphate" in Syria and Iraq in 2014, but have since seen their presence largely confined to a few holdouts in Deir Ezzor.

Al-Hari also sits along a key route linking the Syrian-Iraqi border, and Iran beyond that, all the way west to the frontier with Lebanon.

That road could be crucial for the transport of weapons, equipment, and high-value personnel across territory held by Syria's regime and its regional allies, analysts say.