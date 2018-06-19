Displaced Syrians find relief in tent-side World Cup screenings

As the players dashed across the portable screen, the commentator's voice boomed out from loud speakers and across surrounding tent tops.

When Mexico scored, the cheers of dozens of spectators rose up above the camp.

Ubayd used to play for a local team in his hometown of Maskana in the northern province of Aleppo, before jihadists overran it more than four years ago, imposing their rigid interpretation of religion on residents.

"Daesh would come to the matches, confiscate our ID cards and throw the athletes in jail," he said, referring to the Islamic State jihadist group.

An 'extremely hard' time

IS swept across large parts of Syria in 2014, declaring a "caliphate" there and in swathes of neighbouring Iraq, but separate offensives have since expelled the group from all major urban centres they once held.

"Thank God we got rid of them and we can watch games again," said Ubayd, whose hometown was retaken by Syrian regime forces in June last year.

He was supporting Egypt, he said, and hoped its star Mohamed Salah would return to the pitch and lead his team to victory on Tuesday.

Syria's war has killed more than 350,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Thousands of people who have fled their homes live in the camp in Ain Issa, where the World Cup games are screened outside on the side of a tent in the evening, but inside during the day.