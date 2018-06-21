'Get pregnant by World Cup players and win burgers for life': Burger King sorry for offensive ad
Burger King has apologised for offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant by World Cup players.
According to CNN, the fast food company's short-lived campaign was promoted in Russia on Tuesday via social media platform VK, Russia's equivalent of Facebook. It promised a reward to women who get "the best football genes" and "ensure the success of the Russian team for generations to come".
It was pulled down amid a flurry of angry responses from the public.
Burger King Russia then released a statement saying it apologised for the 'insulting ad and that it had removed all materials related to the campaign.
Deadspin offered a translation of the Russian advert.
"Burger King, within the framework of social responsibility, has appointed a reward for girls who get pregnant from the stars of world football," the ad reads in part, according to a Deadspin translation.
"Each will receive 3-million rubles and a lifelong supply of Whoppers. For these girls, it will be possible to get the best football genes, and will lay down the success of the Russian national team on several generations ahead. Forward! We believe in you!"