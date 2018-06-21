'Get pregnant by World Cup players and win burgers for life': Burger King sorry for offensive ad

Burger King has apologised for offering a lifetime supply of Whoppers to Russian women who get pregnant by World Cup players.

According to CNN, the fast food company's short-lived campaign was promoted in Russia on Tuesday via social media platform VK, Russia's equivalent of Facebook. It promised a reward to women who get "the best football genes" and "ensure the success of the Russian team for generations to come".

It was pulled down amid a flurry of angry responses from the public.

Burger King Russia then released a statement saying it apologised for the 'insulting ad and that it had removed all materials related to the campaign.