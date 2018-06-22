Greece 'turning a page' as eurozone declares crisis over

Following the eurozone ministers' hard-fought agreement declared earlier Friday, Greece is slated to leave its third financial rescue since 2010 on August 20.

"The Greek crisis ends here tonight," said EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, after marathon talks in Luxembourg.

The deal was expected to be an easy one, but last-minute resistance by Germany - Greece's long bailout nemesis and biggest creditor - dragged the talks on for six hours.

The ministers agreed to extend maturities by 10 years on major parts of its total debt obligations, a mountain that has reached 180 percent of the economy - almost double the country's annual economic output.

No illusions

They also agreed to disburse 15 billion euros ($17.5 billion) to ease Greece's exit from its rescue programme.

This would leave Greece with a hefty 24 billion euro safety cushion, officials said.

"The Greek government is happy with the agreement," Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said after the talks.

But "to make this worthwhile we have to make sure that the Greek people must quickly see concrete results... they need to feel the change in their own pockets," he added.

Optimism is tempered by Greece's remaining fiscal obligations, which will demand serious discipline, observers say.