World

Low probability of rotational load shedding for Saturday: Eskom

23 June 2018 - 11:06 By Timeslive
Low probability of rotational load shedding today.
Low probability of rotational load shedding today.
Image: 123RF/thevisualsyouneed

Power provider Eskom says there is a low probability of rotational load shedding on Saturday.

This is due to several generating units being returned to service.

“We continue to encourage residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly by switching off geysers during the day especially during peak periods (07:00 to 10:00 and 18:00 to 21:00) as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances.

“In the event that loadshedding becomes necessary‚ Eskom and the municipalities will use the published rotational loadshedding schedules‚” the parastatal said.

For Eskom customers‚ these schedules are available on the Eskom website.

Most read

  1. Low probability of rotational load shedding for Saturday: Eskom World
  2. Nigeria is not ready to hold free and fair elections next year. Here’s why Africa
  3. Information Regulator happy with Liberty’s conduct over data breach South Africa
  4. I’ll continue policing even without pay‚ says outgoing Gauteng top cop South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Rain, rain (never) go away: See how Cape Town’s dam levels are rising
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X