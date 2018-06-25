World

Italy interior minister heads to Libya amid migrant crisis

25 June 2018 - 10:08 By afp
Italy’s Interior Minister and deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. File photo.
Italy’s Interior Minister and deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. File photo.
Image: Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini left Monday for talks in Libya on the migrant crisis, he said on Twitter.

"Mission Libya, we've left!", he said, posting a selfie on board a military plane to Libya.

Italy, on the frontline of Europe's migrant crisis, has turned away rescue vessels with its new populist government demanding greater solidarity from reluctant fellow EU states.

Salvini, who will be the first member of the new government to visit Libya, on Sunday bluntly told foreign charities to stop rescuing migrants off the North African coast, where one group said 1,000 people were on boats in distress.

"Let the Libyan authorities do their work of rescue, recovery and return (of migrants) to their country, as they have been doing for some time, without the ships of the voracious NGOs disturbing them or causing trouble," he said.

"Italian ports are and will be closed to those who aid human traffickers," he said.

158 migrants land in Italy ahead of visit by anti-immigrant Salvini

More than 150 migrants disembarked a rescue ship Friday evening in Sicily, the NGO SOS Mediterranee said, days before hardline anti-immigrant League ...
News
23 days ago

Italy, Malta standoff leaves migrant rescue boat stuck at sea

Hundreds of people on board a migrant rescue boat have been stranded in the Mediterranean between Italy and Malta in a standoff between the two ...
News
14 days ago

In an interview published Monday with the newspaper La Repubblica, Libya's deputy premier Ahmed Maiteeq said he hoped to work with the Italian government on the issue.

"The cooperation between Italy and Libya is crucial," he said, adding that the arrival of migrants was also "a major problem" for his country.

"Traffickers who bring migrants to Italy are dangerous criminal groups for us, who prevent Libya from taking a step toward a difficult normalisation."

"All of Europe must think of structural measures to take in African countries to stop migrants."

Hundreds of people fleeing conflict and persecution at home are caught in the midst of a worsening row over how to deal with the influx of migrants against a backdrop of mass drownings in the Mediterranean in recent years.

One boat, the Lifeline, remained in limbo on Sunday with 239 Africans aboard, including pregnant women and children. Malta and Italy refused to take it in after the Aquarius suffered a similar fate until it was allowed to dock in Spain.

On Sunday, 16 of the EU's 28 leaders held emergency talks in Brussels to find a way forward despite a longstanding deadlock over who should take in migrants and refugees who land in Italy and other European countries.

Most read

  1. Nearly 1,000 migrants rescued off Libya coast: navy World
  2. Italy interior minister heads to Libya amid migrant crisis World
  3. Social justice organisation launches petition against the IAAF's new rule on ... Sport
  4. Suspect's home petrol-bombed after discovery of six-year-old's body South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Rain, rain (never) go away: See how Cape Town’s dam levels are rising
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X