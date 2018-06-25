Italy interior minister heads to Libya amid migrant crisis

Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini left Monday for talks in Libya on the migrant crisis, he said on Twitter.

"Mission Libya, we've left!", he said, posting a selfie on board a military plane to Libya.

Italy, on the frontline of Europe's migrant crisis, has turned away rescue vessels with its new populist government demanding greater solidarity from reluctant fellow EU states.

Salvini, who will be the first member of the new government to visit Libya, on Sunday bluntly told foreign charities to stop rescuing migrants off the North African coast, where one group said 1,000 people were on boats in distress.

"Let the Libyan authorities do their work of rescue, recovery and return (of migrants) to their country, as they have been doing for some time, without the ships of the voracious NGOs disturbing them or causing trouble," he said.

"Italian ports are and will be closed to those who aid human traffickers," he said.