Dutch approve partial ban on burqa wearing in public

Dutch senators overwhelmingly approved a bill Tuesday to ban the Islamic full-face burqa from some public places such as schools and hospitals, ending years of discussion on a hot-button issue.

"The Senate has agreed with the bill," the upper house of parliament said in a statement on its website.

"The bill proposes a legal ban on wearing clothing that completely covers the face or only shows the eyes, in educational institutions, on public transport, in government institutions and hospitals," it said.