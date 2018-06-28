World

Knife-wielding man kills 2 primary schoolchildren in Shanghai

28 June 2018 - 09:36 By Reuters
Police officers work at the scene after a man armed with a knife attacked students at the entrance to a primary school, in Xuhui district of Shanghai, China June 28, 2018.
Police officers work at the scene after a man armed with a knife attacked students at the entrance to a primary school, in Xuhui district of Shanghai, China June 28, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

A man armed with a knife attacked students at the entrance to a primary school in Shanghai's central Xuhui district on Thursday, killing two of the children, police said.

The 29-year-old man attacked three male students and one female parent with a vegetable knife around 11:30 am, the Xuhui branch of the Shanghai police said on its official Weibo account.

The victims were rushed to hospital but two of the students died, it said, adding that the third student and the parent were not in a life-threatening condition.

The man, who was arrested at the scene, was unemployed and angry at society, the police said. A video circulated on Chinese social media platform Weibo showed people tying up the attacker with rope on a roadside pavement.

Violent crime is rare in China compared with many other countries, especially in major cities where security is tight, but there has been a series of knife and axe attacks in recent years, many targeting children.

In April, a 28-year-old man who harboured a hatred of children having been bullied at school stabbed to death seven Chinese middle school students who were on their way from classes in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

Such attacks are often blamed on people with mental illness or who have personal grievances. Knives are most commonly used because gun controls are extremely strict in China.  

Knife attacker kills seven children, wounds 12 in China

A knife-wielding man killed seven middle school children and injured 12 others as they returned home in northern China on Friday, authorities said, ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Five dead as plane plunges into Mumbai building site World
  2. Qatar 'must stop support for terror', top UN court told World
  3. No Day Zero in 2019‚ Cape Town told South Africa
  4. Bodyguard charged with murder after rare Hong Kong shooting World
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
Maradona mended by medics after miracle match
X