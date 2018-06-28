World

Pope accepts two more resignations of Chile bishops over sex abuse scandal

28 June 2018 - 12:40 By Reuters
Pope Francis. File photo
Pope Francis. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis on Thursday accepted the resignation of two more Chilean bishops caught up in the country's sexual abuse scandal, the Vatican said, bringing to five the number he has accepted so far.

The bishops were heads of the dioceses of Rancagua and Talca and the pope named commissioners to run them. He accepted resignations of three bishops on June 11. Last month all of Chile's 34 bishops offered to resign en masse after a meeting with the pope over allegations of a cover-up of sexual abuse in the country.  

READ MORE

Catholic cardinal in Washington accused of sex abuse

The Vatican has asked the retired archbishop of Washington, D.C., Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, to cease public ministry after finding he was credibly ...
News
7 days ago

Pell accused of sexual abuse at 'Close encounters' movie, pool

Some alleged historical sexual offences by Vatican treasurer George Pell took place at a movie theatre and at a swimming pool, a court heard on ...
News
3 months ago

Over 500 boys were abused at German Catholic choir school: investigator

More than 500 boys at a world-famous Catholic choir school in Germany suffered sexual or physical abuse in what victims have likened to "prison, hell ...
News
11 months ago

Pope backs Australian cardinal in fight against sex abuse charges

Cardinal George Pell said Thursday that he would take leave from the Vatican to return to Australia to fight sexual assault charges after being given ...
News
1 year ago

One historical sex charge against Vatican finance chief withdrawn

Prosecutors Friday withdrew one of multiple historical sexual offence charges against Vatican finance chief Cardinal George Pell ahead of his ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Living amid sewage, stench and squalor at Wattville hostel South Africa
  2. Four-ring fight after Audi TT burns Consumer Live
  3. ‘K-word businessman’ to find out next week if he’ll continue to face charges South Africa
  4. French firm Lafarge charged with complicity in crimes against humanity in Syria World
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park
De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
X