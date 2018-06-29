EU leaders seal migration deal after marathon talks

European Union (EU) leaders clinched a hard-won migration deal during all-night talks Friday that Italy's hardline new premier said meant his country was "no longer alone" in shouldering the responsibility for migrants.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who heads a month-old anti-immigration government, had vetoed joint conclusions for the entire agenda of the summit in Brussels until his demands were finally met before dawn.

Italy has turned away a series of migrant boats in recent weeks, sparking a fresh political row three years after the bloc faced its biggest ever migration crisis.

"Today Italy is no longer alone. We are satisfied," Conte, a former law professor who until recently was a virtual political unknown, told reporters following nine hours of talks described as "virulent".

The 28 leaders agreed to consider setting up "disembarkation platforms" outside the bloc, most likely in north Africa, in a bid to discourage migrants boarding EU-bound smuggler boats.

Member countries could also set up migrant processing centres -- but only on a voluntary basis -- to determine whether they returned home as economic migrants or admitted as refugees in willing states.