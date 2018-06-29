Transgender row makes waves in London park pond

A tranquil pond on London's Hampstead Heath has become the latest battleground over gender identity after a decision to allow transgender people to bathe in the women-only enclosure.

The issue has divided female bathers between those who want to preserve a "sanctuary" and those in favour of "inclusiveness".

The oasis amid the noise of the British capital is one of three fee-paying ponds that have been open for swimming for several decades in the north London park.

Another is for men only, while the third is mixed.

On a scorching day in the middle of a summer heat wave, around a dozen women -- some topless -- read or chatted around the pond, while some cooled off with a dip.

"For many women who come here, you're in your own little world," said Ann Haidari, 51, a teaching assistant who comes to the pond several times a week, all year round.

"I really love my privacy here and I imagine most people who come here want that," she added.