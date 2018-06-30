How the media dealt a major blow to Trump’s family separations policy

After weeks of dramatically negative coverage, Donald Trump recently moved to end a policy which, starting in mid-April, separated more than 2,300 children from their undocumented parents as they tried to cross the US-Mexico border. This he did in the face of intense pressure to change course: two-thirds of Americans disapproved of the policy –including prominent conservatives– suggesting that maintaining the policy might have been deemed too costly in electoral terms.

That in turn indicates that while Trump has long made political capital out of his disdain for the mainstream media, he may be more vulnerable to its pressure than he likes to admit.

An extensive body of research has documented the unique power of photojournalism and television to make the suffering of victims visible, particularly when it comes to mothers and children. To quote the important work of the University of Maryland’s Susan D. Moeller, as far as the media are concerned, these people “make ideal victims”. “Seldom heard, though often photographed”, mothers and their children who are subject to unjustified suffering are essential to a “morality play story line [which] rests on the fact that it is easy to understand and appreciate”.