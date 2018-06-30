World

US government says it will detain migrant children with parents

30 June 2018 - 12:39 By Reuters
Children, with their faces covered with masks, leave the Cayuga Center, which provides foster care and other services to immigrant children separated from their families, in New York City, US, June 21, 2018.
Children, with their faces covered with masks, leave the Cayuga Center, which provides foster care and other services to immigrant children separated from their families, in New York City, US, June 21, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Segar

The US government said in a court filing on Friday that it has the right to detain children and parents caught crossing the US border illegally for the duration of their immigration proceedings.

A 1997 court settlement known as the Flores agreement has generally been interpreted to require the Department of Homeland Security to release illegal immigrant children from custody after 20 days.

But Justice Department lawyers said in the filing in US District Court in California on Friday that they now have no choice but to hold children for as long as it takes to resolve their immigration cases, because of a preliminary injunction issued on Tuesday in a separate immigration case.

That case, brought by the American Civil Liberties Union in San Diego, challenged the recent government policy of separating families in order to detain parents for as long as necessary under President Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy.

Since that policy was implemented in May, families have been routinely separated after apprehension. Some 2,000 separated children are currently under government care.

An executive order issued by Trump this month reversed the policy, and the subsequent injunction in San Diego ordered the government to immediately stop separating parents and children and said families must be reunited in 30 days or less. To comply with the injunction, the government said Friday it "will not separate families but detain families together during the pendency of immigration proceedings." Cases can sometimes take months or years to resolve.

Under previous administrations, parents and children were often released to pursue immigration claims at liberty in the United States. Trump has decried that so-called catch-and-release policy, and vowed to detain immigration violators. 

READ MORE

How the media dealt a major blow to Trump’s family separations policy

After weeks of dramatically negative coverage, Donald Trump recently moved to end a policy which, starting in mid-April, separated more than 2,300 ...
News
6 hours ago

US judge orders migrant families to be reunited

A US judge has blocked the Trump administration from separating immigrant parents and children at the US-Mexico border, and ordered that those who ...
News
3 days ago

US business groups call for halt to family separations

US President Donald Trump told Republican lawmakers on Tuesday he would back either of the immigration bills making their way through the House of ...
News
10 days ago

Democrats, activists rally against Trump's family separation policy

Democratic lawmakers joined protesters outside immigration detention facilities in New Jersey and Texas on Sunday for Father's Day demonstrations ...
News
12 days ago

Most read

  1. eSwatini Gay Pride waves its rainbow flag for the first time Africa
  2. Bathers warned of increased shark activity after whale beaches at Sedgefield South Africa
  3. Three suspects bust for heroin in Durban South Africa
  4. Health care plan falls short of fixing an ailing system South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Man kills five in newspaper attack
Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park
X