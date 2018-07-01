World

Deadly blast hits eastern Afghan city

01 July 2018 - 15:26 By Ahmad Sultan
Afghan policemen inspect the site of a blast in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan, July 1, 2018.
Afghan policemen inspect the site of a blast in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan, July 1, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Parwiz

An explosion hit the centre of the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Sunday, killing at least 19 people, including several members of the small Sikh minority, provincial government officials said.

The blast, hours after President Ashraf Ghani had opened a hospital in Jalalabad, damaged shops and buildings around Mukhaberat square in the city, said governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani.

Ghulam Sanayi Stanekzai, police chief of Nangarhar said the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber who targeted a vehicle carrying members of the Sikh minority who were travelling to meet the president. Officials said at least 10 of the dead were Sikhs.

Afghanistan is an overwhelmingly Muslim nation but a small number of Hindus and Sikhs remain in the country.

Inaamullah Miakhel, a spokesman for the provincial health department of Nangarhar, said 19 people had been killed and 20 wounded. Officials said the casualty total might have been even higher had much of the city not been blocked off for Ghani’s visit. He was not in the area when the blast occurred.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, the latest in a series to have hit Jalalabad, the provincial capital of Nangarhar, where Islamic State fighters have established a strong presence in recent years.

The attack underlined the fragile security situation in Afghanistan after last month’s brief ceasefire between government forces and the Taliban. The three-day truce did not include Islamic State, which fights both government forces and the Taliban and which has shown no sign of letting up its campaign of violence.

- Reuters

READ MORE: 

Taliban refuse to extend Afghanistan ceasefire, as suicide attack kills 18

The Taliban refused to extend their ceasefire beyond Sunday night, dampening hopes for peace after jubilant scenes over the Eid holidays in ...
News
13 days ago

Car bomb kills 20 during Eid ceasefire in east Afghanistan

A car bomb killed at least 20 people at a gathering of Taliban and Afghan armed forces in the eastern city of Nangarhar on Saturday, an official ...
News
15 days ago

Blistered and hungry: Afghans walk hundreds of kilometres for peace

Hobbled by blisters and stalked by hunger, dozens of Afghan protesters are marching hundreds of kilometres across the war-torn country demanding an ...
News
20 days ago

Most read

  1. Malawian president says corruption reports 'fake news' Africa
  2. Freedom under Law to seek contempt orders against Shaun Abrahams and Nomgcobo ... South Africa
  3. Mali car bomb kills two civilians, wounds French soldiers Africa
  4. Power restored to Joburg’s north-eastern areas South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Man kills five in newspaper attack
Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park
X