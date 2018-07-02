Dell becomes public company five years after buyout

Dell, the onetime leader in personal computers and tech industry stalwart, said on Monday it will become publicly traded five years after a contentious private equity buyout.

The company announced a stock swap deal with its software subsidiary VMware that will result in a reorganised tech giant that returns to the stock market, with founder Michael Dell retaining control as chairman and chief executive.

The move comes after a 2013 private equity buyout led by Michael Dell aiming to revive the company that fell behind when consumers turned to mobile devices instead of PCs.

"I am proud to lead this great company into its next chapter as we continue to evolve and grow to the benefit of our customers, partners, investors and team members," Michael Dell said in a statement.